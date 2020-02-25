Pondicherry Univ Students Forcibly Removed By Police After 20-day Protest Against Fee Hike

In a major development, students of Pondicherry University who were protesting for the past 20 days against fee hike, have been forcibly removed by the Puducherry police from the university's administrative block. Visuals show the sloganeering students who were staging a 'dharna' being pulled and lodged into police vans. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to address the convocation event at the University on Wednesday.

Moreover, with the impending VP visit, the University's Deputy Registrar had requested the students to vacate the premises of administrative block for security reasons, according to reports. When students refused, reports state that the police along with paramilitary forces cordoned off the area before forcibly removing the students. The students were seen continuing to raise slogans against the University's fee hike, as they were bundled into police vans.

Why are Puducherry students protesting?

Reports state that the University's Student Council has been protesting over the last two weeks against the 200 percent increase in fees levied by the University on various courses. The fee hike has reportedly been the highest on MCA, MSc/MTech (computer science) and MBA courses at 132.4%, 124%, and 95% respectively. The Council has occupied the lobby of the Administrative block 24x7 since February 6, refusing to stop until complete rollback of the fee hike.

In a peace offering bid, the University had offered to reduce the fee by 20 percent for economically backward students, as per reports. Moreover, it stated that the fees had not been revised for the past 10 years and funds were insufficient presently. This offer has been rejected by the Council and protests continue.

JNU hostel fee hike protests

In November, JNU students held a protest outside the UGC and submitted a memorandum of their demands to the EC members amid the fee hike by the University. The students' union has been on a strike against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration - citing provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students. While the JNU administration announced a rollback the hostel fees after a massive and continuous protest, JNUSU rejected it leading to several clashes with the Delhi police.

