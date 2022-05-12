Pooja Singhal Suspended By Jharkhand Government After ED Arrest In Money Laundering Scam

A day after her arrest in a money-laundering scam, IAS officer and Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal has been suspended by the state government. The development comes a day after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had assured that his government will take all necessary legal steps in the case. Singhal was arrested on May 11 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and has been remanded to five-day custody.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren blames BJP

Meanwhile, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren had refuted BJP's allegations that he is linked with the scam. Instead, he has shifted the blame on the saffron party and called for an investigation into the 20-year BJP rule in the state. He also claimed that the BJP gave a clean chit to Pooja Singhal.

"In the matter of the BJP linking me to the scam, it's like 'Chor Machaye Shor'. The last 20 years should be investigated in which the BJP ran its government. Everything is being looked into. The arrest has happened under our government, in whose time Pooja Singhal got a clean chit?" questioned CM Hemant Soren. "You do wrong things, you give clean chit. If action had been taken in time, then this condition of the state would not have happened today. They see all these things now that they are not in power. BJP should question what happened during the tenure of its own government. Maybe the state would not have reached here if they had acted on the matter. BJP knows very well how to lie, they need to look in the mirror. In the last 2.5 years of our government, everyone has seen our work," he added

Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal arrested

Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal was arrested on May 11 by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the alleged embezzlement of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme funds in Khunti and other suspicious financial transactions, officials said. The IAS officer was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after two consecutive days of questioning by the federal probe agency. PTI quoting sources reported that Singhal was "evasive" in her replies, and hence was arrested.

The ED produced her before a special PMLA court and took her on remand for five days. ED counsel BMP Singh said that Singhal has been sent to jail and will be under remand from May 12. She had arrived at the probe agency's regional office in the Hinoo area of Ranchi around 10:40 am for the second day of questioning and was arrested at around 5 pm. Singhal was at the ED office for about nine hours on May 10 where her statement was recorded.

