Pooja Singhal's CA's ED Custody Extended; To Be Produced Before Court On May 16

In a recent development in the money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds, Suman Kumar, the Charted Accountant (CA) of Jharkhand Mines Secretary IAS Pooja Singhal, has been remanded to 4-day ED custody on Thursday. In addition to that, Kumar will be produced before the court on the 16th of May along with Singhal who was arrested on May 11, ANI reported.

Notably, Kumar was produced in a special CBI court on May 8, following which the court granted 5 days of police custody to the enforcement directorate for further investigation. As the 5-day custody ended on May 12, his custody was extended for 4-day in the money laundering case.

Jharkhand | Suman Kumar, CA of Jharkhand Mines Secretary Pooja Singhal, remanded to 4-day custody. He will be produced before court along with Singhal on 16th May. — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that on May 7, CA Kumar was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as officials had alleged that he was "evasive in his replies" with regards to the alleged recovery of cash of around Rs 17.79 crore from his premises in Ranchi after the raids.

IAS Pooja Singhal arrested

Jharkhand's Mining Secretary, IAS officer Pooja Singhal was arrested on May 11 in a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in the Khunti district of Jharkhand and was sent to a 5-day ED remand. Her arrest was initiated after seven hours of interrogation earlier that day.

She was also interrogated the day before, for over nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate about the five-year-old case, which pertains to the alleged diversion of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme funds worth Rs 18.6 crore.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on May 11, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Kunal Sarangi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's no-tolerance to corruption policy has exposed this nexus and assured that no one will be spared. He accused the Jharkhand government of not forming an enquiry committee even after the information regarding the case was available in the public domain. Kunal Sarangi further added, "Despite the information being available in the public domain and all the agencies were knocking on the state government's door to take cognizance of this corruption. The Jharkhand government didn't form an enquiry committee to probe the matter and Hemant Soren slammed ED's intervention."

Responding to the BJP, CM Soren rebuked allegations made by the saffron party that he had 'links' to the scam and asserted that Pooja Singhal had been given a 'clean chit' under the BJP's tenure.