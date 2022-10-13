Possible Terror Plot To Blow Up Three Bridges Foiled; 3 IEDs Recovered In Ramban

In a major success, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other ammunition from the Gool area of Ramban. The consignment of arms and ammunition was kept in the forest area of Gool and seems to be a fresh one. In a joint operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army recovered 03 IEDs, 01 battery, 17 PIKA rounds, 32 AK rounds, 01 safety fuse, 01 detonator, 20 mtrs electric wire, 06 packets explosive, 03 maps of the bridge, 01 Nimaz Cap and 01 Cigarette packet.

“Three maps of the bridges have been recovered along with a consignment of IEDs and other explosives; initially it seems that these three bridges were the identified targets of this consignment. All the details will be cleared after a thorough investigation of the case”, said a Senior Official from the Intelligence agency.

Sources in the agency, while confirming the recovery of maps of three bridges, said, “The recovery of three IEDs along with maps of three bridges is concerning as it seems to be a plot to blow up these bridges; this will be too early to comment who brought this consignment and how it was to be executed”. There was no official word from Jammu and Kashmir Police on the recovery of maps along with IEDs and other ammunition as top brass remained tight-lipped on the development.

Sources say that top brass of Jammu Kashmir Police, Indian Army and sister intelligence agencies have been briefed about this recovery and possible plot to blow up bridges, as it appears from the recovery of maps along with a consignment of IEDs and other ammunition.

Image: Republic World