Delhi Riots Case: Post Arrest, Sharjeel Imam Remanded To Four-days Police Custody

A day after Sharjeel Imam's arrest in connection with the riots that broke out in the national capital in February, a local court remanded him to Delhi Police's custody for 4 days. He was brought to Delhi from Assam on a production warrant. The charge sheet filed by Delhi Police in April charged Imam with sedition for allegedly inciting people to indulge in activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India. The police accused him of openly defying the Constitution.

Sharjeel Imam's controversial remarks

Sharjeel Imam was a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests. His controversial remarks came to light on January 25 when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video that featured him. In the video purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he is heard saying that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently cut the North-East from India. Moreover, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters.

In the video, Imam said, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad district on January 28 after the police accused him of being involved in the violence that took place in Jamia on December 15, 2019, during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Charges under Section 153A, 124A, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code were slapped against him. Subsequently, he was charged under the stringent UAPA.

On July 10, a single bench of the Delhi High Court of Justice V Kameswar Rao rejected Sharjeel Imam's plea for default bail. He had moved the Delhi HC against the trial court order granting an extension of 3 months to the Delhi Police for completing the investigation against him under the UAPA. Meanwhile, Imam tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Guwahati Central Jail on July 21.

