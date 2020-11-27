Post Chandole's Arrest, ED Raids Tops Security Office In Alleged Money Laundering Case

A day after arresting Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's close aide Amit Chandole, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now raided the head office of Tops Security in Mumbai in an alleged money laundering case. A ten-member ED team has taken along the HR and admin team of the Tops Security to the head office for the raid on Friday. It has been learnt that one of the employees has led the investigating team of ED to the office in search of incriminating evidence.

The ED had placed Tops Security promoter Amit Chandole under arrest on Thursday and was subsequently remanded to the central agency's custody till November 29. Before his arrest, the ED conducted searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane on November 24.

The ED had also summoned Pratap Sarnaik in connection with the money laundering case, a day after conducting raids at his residence. His son, Vihang Sarnaik, who was interrogated for five hours on Tuesday, was also summoned by the agency. However, as Pratap Sarnaik was under quarantine, he was unable to answer to the summons on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and conducted multiple raids at 10 locations in Mumbai and Thane, as well as the residence of Pratap Sarnaik. During the searches, the agency seized electronic evidence including a computer and Vihang Sarnaik's cell phone.

'Shiv Sena leaders are corrupt': Congress' Nirupam

Reacting to the developments on Tuesday, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had backed the ED for conducting raids on Shiv Sena MLA and stated, "Shiv Sena leaders are corrupt and they need to be probed." This is despite Congress being in alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Meanwhile, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar alleged foul play and targeted the Centre. "Instead of answering questions of people, government agencies are being used against political opponents. Our government has completed a year so they now know that they can't come to power here. Hence they are using the power they have in the Centre," Pawar said.