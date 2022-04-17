Post Jahangirpuri Violence, Delhi Police Hold Meeting With Aman Committee To Ensure Peace

After communal violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti shook Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Delhi DCP North-West Usha Rangnani organised a meeting with members of the Jahangirpuri Aman committee along with the Aman committees of Mahendra Park and Adarsh Nagar on Sunday with the aim of maintaining peace in the region.

"To maintain peace & tranquillity in the area, a meeting was organised by DCP North West at Kushal Chowk in PS Jahangirpuri area with the members of Aman committee of police station Jahangirpuri, police station Mahendra Park and police station Adarsh Nagar," said DCP North-West Usha Rangnani said according to ANI.

During the meeting between the police and the Aman committees, all the members were asked to appeal to the public in their respective areas to maintain peace, harmony and tranquillity. This move from the Delhi police is seen as a way to prevent further communal clashes in the region after violence in Delhi, maintaining peace and harmony.

The members were also requested to counter any rumour or misinformation, and be vigilant towards the activities of any mischievous or anti-social elements. The members were also told to stay in touch with the police to ensure immediate reporting of anything suspicious that comes to their notice. Further, the members were also assured by the police of the professional and fair investigation along with due legal action on the part of the police.

It is pertinent to mention that Delhi's Aman committee consists of police officers, members of political parties and residents of the area. The Aman committee works as an interface between the police and the people in case of an emergency.

Police arrested 14 accused of Delhi violence

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested 14 individuals in relation to stone-pelting and violence in the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, including one of the accused who opened fire.

"The pistol used in the commission of the crime has been recovered from his possession. 14 persons have been arrested so far, in connection with the incident," said Delhi Police.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police of North-West Delhi Usha Rangnani said that nine persons including eight police personnel and one civilian were injured in the violence that ensued in the capital city's Jahangirpuri. While their condition remains unknown, the authorities said that the injured are receiving adequate medical attention at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

Also, a further detailed investigation is underway, confirmed Delhi's authorities. Delhi Police are said to have collected mobile videos and electronic evidence to identify the perpetrators. After the collection of evidence, the authorities will further send the material on record for scrutiny and will be required to obtain the requisite certificate under the Indian Evidence Act.

Clash in Shobha Yatra

Violence broke out during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, April 16. Several vehicles have been vandalised by miscreants and police personnel were injured. The injured have been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

"A clash broke out between two communities. But we have deployed adequate forces and senior officers are also on the spot. The situation is being brought under control now," the Delhi Police said in a statement.