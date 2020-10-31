Pradeep Bhandari Complies With Mumbai Police Summons, Reaches Khar Station For Questioning

In the latest development, republic Media Network's consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari reached the Khar Police Station on Saturday to comply with the Mumbai Police's summons and appeared for the questioning. Pradeep Bhandari, who has been leading the reportage from the front in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. joined Mumbai Police for interrogation as per the Court's orders. The Court has ordered the Mumbai Police to complete the questioning process in three hours in addition to recording the entire process.

It is also pertinent to point out that Pradeep Bhandari's phones were confiscated by the Mumbai Police without his consent when he last appeared for questioning on October 17. The phones have still not been returned to Pradeep Bhandari despite two weeks passing by since his last appearance at the Khar Police Station.

READ | Court Refuses To Cancel Pradeep Bhandari's Anticipatory Bail Despite Police Arguments

Pradeep Bhandari complies with Mumbai Police's summons

#BREAKING | Republic Media Network's Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari complies with Mumbai Police's summons, reaches Khar Police Station. Tune-in for #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/WUhry3HTC3 — Republic (@republic) October 31, 2020

Court refuses to cancel the anticipatory bail

Pradeep Bhandari was interrogated for more than 8-9 hours and all his three phones were illegally seized by the Mumbai Police. The Court on Tuesday refused to cancel the anticipatory bail and directed Pradeep Bhandari to participate and cooperate in the investigation as stated in the anticipatory bail order.

A specific day and time slot has been fixed for the appearance of Pradeep before the Investigation officer. Furthermore, the court directed that the entire proceedings will be recorded in a CCTV. The matter is now adjourned for November 9, 2020, for final arguments.

READ | Pradeep Bhandari Inks 'against My Will' On Panchnama, After Mumbai Police Seizes Phones

Pradeep Bhandari's illegal detention

On October 17, Mumbai police detained Republic Consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari when he presented himself at the Khar police station. This move came in spite of Bhandari being granted anticipatory bail by a Mumbai court. Following a massive uproar, Bhandari was released within moments of being detained.

"I felt I lived in a democracy in Maharashtra, but I got to see true fascism today. The way they detained me undemocratically, they tried to arrest me, they tried to physically assault me. Under the name of summons, they tried to interrogate me in custody. All my phones have been seized. when I asked why are you seizing my phones, then they said that 'they got a call from top people'. The more you try to harass Republic, we will speak the truth louder," said Bhandari.

Bhandari, who left the police station stated that the police have seized his phone, after questioning over 10 hours. He added that the police tried to arrest him, even though he was granted anticipatory bail by a court, allegedly citing 'pressure from the top'.

READ | Pradeep Bhandari Released From 'illegal Detention', Says 'Will Speak Louder For Truth'

What has Bhandari been accused of?

Police had alleged that Bhandari pushed cops while he was reporting on BMC's demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's office. They also claimed that Bhandari was allegedly 'Paying money to the public for raising slogans outside Ranaut's home'. A complaint was filed against Bhandari - under Articles 188 - (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and 37(1), 135 of the Bombay Police Act.

The court on hearing the case observed that the FIR did not disclose that any force or assault was done against any public officer in order to deter him from discharging public duty. It noted that custodial interrogation was not required and granted Bhandari anticipatory bail. However, despite this, Bhandari was summoned for questioning on Saturday and was illegally detained. Bhandari flew back from Patna, leaving his pre-poll coverage in Bihar, after being summoned by the Mumbai police for a second round of questioning.

READ | Republic's Pradeep Bhandari Illegally Detained By Mumbai Police Despite Anticipatory Bail