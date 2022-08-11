After Independent MP Kapil Sibal, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan also attacked the Supreme Court at an event organised by a US-based advocacy group. He was speaking via video link at the Indian American Muslim Council's so-called briefing on "Indian Supreme Court rolls back civil liberties" on Wednesday. In a shocking statement, he accused the SC of abdicating its responsibility to protect fundamental rights and going further to assault the civil liberties of citizens. Bhushan also contended that the independence of the Supreme Court is seriously under question.

Personal attack on judges

At the outset, Prashant Bhushan alleged, "In recent years, since the Narendra Modi government has come to power, we have seen rampant trampling of the rights of people. There is of course full-blooded assault on the minorities in this country. Lynch mobs are out on the streets. There are lynch mobs on social media. Laws are being made to somehow reduce them to second-class citizens. All kinds of things are being done. Fake encounters of Muslims are being done. Houses of Muslims are being demolished just because they are protesting."

"But apart from that, we have been seeing an assault on civil liberties and any dissent- anybody who stands up and speaks up against this government, especially journalists, activists, etc. Very large number of our activists are in jail. Some of our finest human rights activists have been arrested in our Bhima Koregaon case. Many of them were also arrested in the Delhi riots. Many others are charged with sedition like Siddique Kappan etc. or charged under UAPA, have been kept in prison for years together and have been denied bail," he added.

In this context, Bhushan claimed that the SC had failed to protect the rights of citizens whose civil liberties had been trampled upon. Making personal attacks against retired SC judges, he said, "Justice Arun Mishra was another infamous judge who was made the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission soon after retirement. He was allowed to retain his official bungalow for 9 months in violation of the rules and thereafter made the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission".

He stressed, "Now, Justice Khanwilkar who has delivered these other three judgments including Zakia Jafri, Himanshu Kumar and PMLA and he delivered the Watali judgment has just retired. We don't know what post he will be given. There are many posts that are vacant- the chairmanship of the Law Commission, the Lokpal's post. But we have seen from experience that these types of judges who always side with the government especially in judgments before retirement are given post-retirement jobs. Just like Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the Chief Justice who had delivered the Ayodhya judgment, the Rafale judgment just before retirement. And soon after retirement, he was made a member of the Rajya Sabha."

Prashant Bhushan defends Kapil Sibal

On this occasion, Prashant Bhushan went to the extent of defending Kapil Sibal who had recently observed that he had "no hope left in the institution of the Supreme Court". He opined, "That is the feeling of a number of citizens in this country. But I still feel that we shouldn't completely lose faith in the Supreme Court. There are a large number of honest and upright judges. And we need to give them strength. And the way to give them strength is that when they do something which is right by way of protecting civil liberties and human rights, we should applaud them".

It is worth recalling that Bhushan's sweeping criticism of the judiciary has invited the ire of the apex court in the past. On August 31, 2020, an SC bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai, and Krishna Murari held him guilty of contempt of court over two of his tweets pertaining to the judiciary. It directed him to pay a fine of one rupee by September 15, 2020, failing which he would have to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of three months and would be barred from practising in the SC for three years. Finally, he paid the fine while emphasizing that he would file a review plea against the verdict.