'Prashant Bhushan, CPIL Have Personal Vendetta Against Me': Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana To SC

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana in a fresh affidavit filed before the Supreme Court has stated that Prashant Bhushan and his organisation has a "personal vendetta” against him. In an affidavit filed in response to a petition filed by Prashant Bhushan led Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) challenging the appointment of Mr. Asthana as the police chief of Delhi, the senior IPS officer said:

“Eight (8) Police Commissioners have been appointed by the Central Government in Delhi since 2006 prior to the appointment of Respondent No 2 (Asthana) following the same procedure...appointment of Respondent No. 2 (Asthana) is the only appointment ever challenged by the Petitioner.”

“It is evident from this selective criticism and specific challenge with respect to the Respondent's appointment that the Petitioner has a specific, mala-fide and unknown agenda. The Petitioner is carrying out personal vengeance against the Respondent No. 2. These petitions are, therefore, not bonafide public interest litigations but are a flagrant abuse of process and forum,” the affidavit filed by the Delhi Police Commissioner said

Asthana also alleged that the petitions challenging his appointment filed by Prashant Bhushan were followed by a “scathing social media campaign” against him maligning his reputation on multiple social media platforms. “It is stated that the aforesaid petitions were then followed by a scathing social media campaign against Respondent No. 2 maligning his reputation on multiple social media platforms which corroborates the apprehension of the answering respondent (Asthana) that these challenges to the appointment of the answering respondent were solely a result of some personal vendetta held by the Petitioner (Prashant Bhushan).

Further, Mr Asthana also said in its affidavit that the law and order situation in the national capital is “complex”, has “far reaching consequences”, and, hence, the Central government should be given free hand in appointment of the Police Commissioner in the national.

“Delhi, being the capital of India, has its own characteristics, peculiar factors, complexities and sensitivities, which are far lesser in any other Commissionerate. Any untoward incident in the National Capital or a law-and-order situation will have far reaching consequences, impact, repercussions and implications not only in India but across the international borders. Thus, it is imperative. that "free movement of joints" is given to the Central Government for appointment of Commissioner of Police, Delhi, keeping in mind the complexities obtaining in the Capital,” Asthana stated

Aligning with Asthana’s stand, the Central government too in a separate affidavit in response to the said petition has stated that there was compelling need to appoint someone like Rakesh ASthana to be the police chief of the national capital keeping in view that Delhi being the capital of the country has been witnessing diverse and extremely challenging situations of public order, law and order situation, policing issues which not only had national security implications but also international and cross border implications.

“As such, a compelling need was felt by the Central Government to appoint a person as a head of the police force of Delhi, who had diverse and vast experience of heading a large police force in a large 6 State having diverse political as well as public order problem/experience of working and supervising Central Investigating Agency(s) as well as para-military forces,” the Centre said

Explaining the appointment of Asthana, the MHA further said, “To achieve the above purpose a search was done in AGMUT cadre, which is the IPS cadre for GNCT. However, since AGMUT cadre being a cadre comprising of Union Territory and small north-eastern states, it was felt that requisite experience of working and supervising the central investigating agency/para-military force and police force of a large State having diverse political and law and order problem was lacking in the present pool of available officers and hence in public interest, a decision was made by the Central Government to have an officer who had experience in all the above fields to supervise Delhi Police force and to provide effective policing on the recent law and order situation which arose in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.”

The Delhi High Court had earlier junked the petitions challenging the appointment of Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Commissioner of Police of the national capital. A division bench of the high court presided by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh passed the orders after it had reserved the orders on the petition filed by Sadre Alam. Rakesh Asthana was appointed as the Commissioner of Police of Delhi on July 27 last year, just three days before he was to retire.