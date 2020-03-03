Prashant Kishor's Bail Plea Transferred To Sessions Court In Alleged Plagiarism Case

A Patna court on Wednesday did not provide relief to poll strategist Prashant Kishor in a case related to alleged plagiarism in his new 'Baat Bihar ki' campaign. The District Judge's court transferred Prashant Kishor's anticipatory bail application for hearing in the Sessions Court. It, however, did not grant a "no coercive action" order.

Earlier in February, a man named Shashwat Gautam filed an FIR against Kishor in Patna alleging plagiarism of his work in his 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign.

FIR lodged against Prashant Kishor

In February, Shashwat Gautam registered an FIR at Patliputra police station under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In his complaint, Gautam alleged he was working on a similar project, which he planned to launch in the near future.

Besides Prashant Kishor, the complainant also named Osama in his complaint. He alleged that Osama was working with him on 'Bihar ki Baat' before quitting the job, and later gave the content to Kishor.

Complainant furnishes evidence

Gautam further went on to say, "I have furnished documentary evidence to the police that I got my website for Bihar ki Baat registered in January, whereas Prashant Kishor got his website 'Baat Bihar Ki' registered in February."

Sashwat Gautam is reportedly an engineer by profession and has worked in the USA for some time. At present, he is associated with the IT cell of Congress.

Prashant Kishor had rubbished the allegations saying, "This is nothing but third rate mischief & poor attempt by a person to gain his 2 minutes of fame by making an outlandish claim. Law enforcement agencies should thoroughly and expeditiously examine the matter so that truth comes out in the public domain."

After severing ties with Nitish Kumar, Kishor launched the 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign through which he aims to target Nitish Kumar on the developmental plan making Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country.

