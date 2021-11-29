Prayagraj Murders: Police Revoke POCSO Act; Say 'accused Stalked Victim For Long Time'

Prayagraj ADG Prem Prakash informed on Sunday that one of the accused in the brutal murder of four members of a Dalit family, was not cooperating. Stating that the one of deceased was not a minor after her date of birth was confirmed as 1996, he said that the POCSO act was being revoked from the case. Claiming that the accused too belonged to the same caste, Prakash said that Dalit oppression claims have been refuted. Phoolchand (45), wife, and their daughter and minor son were found dead in Prayagraj on Thursday.

Prayagraj: Accused not co-operating

"He (accused) was stalking the girl for a long time. He is a 'bhatta' labourer, belongs to the community of his co-workers. So Dalit oppression claims have been found wrong so far. If his accomplices are from general or another caste, then these sections will be there," said Prayagraj ADG Prem Prakash.

Family of four found dead in Prayagraj

On Thursday, Sarvashresth Tripathi, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj informed, "Deceased Phoolchand (45), wife, their minor daughter and son belonging from one family were found dead here. The deceased family had filed an SC/ST case against some people of the village itself. Primary investigation suggests that they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons. The bodies have been sent for autopsy & all angles are under investigation". The victims' family have accused the police of failing to act on previous such complaints filed by them. Axes were discovered near their bodies, and it appears that they were only hit by those axes, the source added.

Opposition erupts

On Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the deceased Prayagraj labourer family and claimed that UP police was unwilling to help them. With four members murdered, Vadra claimed that the remaining members were all women who felt unsafe in their homes. She added that infact two police personnel were removed from the family's security cover.

Anguished at the gruesome murder, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday, lashed out at the UP government for not visiting the family. Alleging that BJP was casteist, he has written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention in the matter. He added that on meeting the victims' family he was moved by their sorry plight and condemned police inaction. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad too has echoed similar sentiments.