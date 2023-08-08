Prayagraj Police To Clamp Down On Mafia Atique Ahmed's Bomber Guddu Muslim

Guddu Muslim, accused bomber in the high profile murder case of Umesh Pal, that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has been declared a fugitive along with wife of slain gangster Atique Ahmed - Shaista Parveen. The police is now preparaing to clamp down on Muslim. The Prayagraj Police on Tuesday pasted a notice under Section 82 at Guddu Muslim’s house for attachment of the property, if he fails to surrender within 30 days. A ‘dugdugi’ was also played as part of tradition during the pasting of the notice at Guddu’s house.

Guddu Muslim has been continuously absconding ever since the murder of Umesh Pal and two security personnel who were killed in broad daylight in Prayagraj in the beginning of this year. A reward of rupees five lakhs has also been declared on his arrest by the Uttar Pradesh police, but he has successfully managed to stay away from the clutches of the police for several months.

Muslim warned to surrender within 30 days

The Prayagraj police in order to ensure that the criminal shouldn’t be spared, begun with the process to attach his property (if he remains to be a fugitive). The notice under Section 82 was pasted on the court’s order, in which he has been asked to surrender before the police within the next 30 days. Failing to which, his property will be attached by the administration.

As per information, the house is in the name of Muslim's father and is said to be lying closed for the past several days. A police official said that a notice under CrPC Section 82 was pasted at the house of Muslim and further course of action is being taken. A warning has also been issued to the people living in and around the area against sheltering Muslim or giving any sort of help.

Pertinently, several teams of the UP police are on prowl to nab Muslim for over five months in the Umesh Pal murder case, but remain to be empty handed until now.

