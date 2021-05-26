Prayagraj: Shrouds Over Bodies Buried At Ganga Riverbank Go Missing, UP Govt Orders Probe

In a shocking incident, shrouds over the dead bodies buried at the Ganges' riverbank at UP's Prayagraj were seen to be missing on Tuesday. Visuals from the area show the shrouds and the bamboo sticks separating the corpses were removed. Taking cognizance of the issue, Prayagraj DM has constituted a 2-member committee to probe into the incident. Uttar Pradesh has 76,703 active COVID cases, 15,77,720 recovered cases and 19,362 fatalities.

Prayagraj: Shrouds over dead bodies go missing

Yogi ropes in religious leaders to stop bodies' dumping

Recently, CM Yogi Adityanath has urged religious leaders to create awareness among people not to dump bodies in the rivers, as bodies were still being seen dumped in the Ganga. Adityanath has stated that even if bodies being left unclaimed, the last rites should be performed according to religious beliefs. Prayagraj administration has directed the officials to ensure that bodies are not dumped in River Ganga or buried along its banks and has deployed multiple teams to make sure people cremate COVID-19 infected bodies.

UP's COVID apathy

In the second week of May, 40 decomposed bodies surfaced on the banks of Ganga in Bihar raising alarm amongst local citizens and later piled up on Mahadeva Ghat's bank at Chausa town. After being identified to be of COVID-19 patients, Buxar DM said that the bodies 'appear to be 4-5 days old' and added that they will be cremated respectfully. The district administration has alleged that the bodies might have floated from Uttar Pradesh and are of COVID-19 patients. A day later, several bloated and decomposing dead bodies surfaced on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur - which is 55 km away from Buxar.

Soon enough, hundreds of dead bodies were found buried in the sand near river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. According to the District Magistrate (DM), the bodies were found in an area far from the river and then buried by the administration. CM Yogi Adityanath directed the SDRF and PAC police personnel to patrol every river in the state for ensuring that no one immerses the dead bodies in the river as a part of any ritual. Maintaining that every deceased person has a right to be honourably laid to rest, he revealed that the UP government has already earmarked funds for free cremation. The Centre too has directed Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to prevent dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga and its tributaries, and focus on their safe disposal and dignified cremation.