Pregnant Officer Attacked In Satara: Maharashtra Women Commission Directs Strict Action

Taking serious note of the incident in Satara where a female forest officer was brutally thrashed by a former sarpanch and his wife, the Maharashtra State Women Commission on Thursday directed officials to initiate strict action against the accused. The woman forest guard, who is three months pregnant, was assaulted in the Palsawade village on Wednesday over an argument, following which the accused couple was arrested.

According to police, the accused man, who is a member of the local forest management committee, was angry with the officer for taking the contractual forest labourers along with her "without his permission". A video of the shocking incident has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage among the people.

The state Women Commission has taken a detailed report on the incident from SP Satara and instructed him to take strict action against the accused.

The #ForestGuard (lady) in the video was on duty when she was brutally attacked at #Satara for doing her job. FIR has been booked against the accused & they've been detained. Hope strict & immediate action is taken against the accused for the barbaric act.pic.twitter.com/XKXUIUjYRd — Praveen Angusamy, IFS 🐾 (@PraveenIFShere) January 20, 2022

Maharashtra Environment Minister assures 'strictest' action

Earlier, Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray shared the video on his Twitter handle and said, "The accused has been arrested this morning and will face the law at its strictest. Such acts will not be tolerated."

The accused has been arrested this morning and will face the law at its strictest. Such acts will not be tolerated. https://t.co/04shu6ahiz — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 20, 2022

Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar Bansal said, "He and his wife allegedly beat up the woman forest guard, who is three months pregnant, as the accused was angry over the guard taking the contractual forest labourers along with her without his permission," he said.

A case has been registered against the duo at Satara taluka police station, he said.

"Since the forest guard is pregnant, a medical examination of her foetus will be carried out. If any foetus is found harmed, then relevant sections will be slapped against the accused," Ajay Kumar Bansal said.

Talking to reporters, the victim, forest ranger Sindhu Sanap, said that her husband, who is also a forest guard, was also beaten up by the couple.