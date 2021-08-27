President Appoints Acting Chief Justices For Telangana, Gujarat, Sikkim, Karnataka HCs

The Ministry of Law and Justice on August 27 announced that President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Acting Chief Justices for four High Courts in the country. Consequent to the elevation of nine new judges in the Supreme Court on August 26, the following justices have been designated to 'perform duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date the preceding Chief Justice relinquishes the charge.

President appointed Acting Chief Justices for the High Courts of Telangana, Gujarat, Sikkim and Karnataka.

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, senior-most Judge of Karnataka High Court is set to perform duties of the office of Chief Justice as Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka has been elevated to as judge of the Supreme Court of India.

Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai, senior-most Judge of Sikkim High Court will hold the office after Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari relinquishes the charge as Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court consequent upon his appointment as Judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao, senior-most Judge of Telangana High Court is set to take the charge after Justice Hima Kohli terminates her tenure as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court as she has been inducted as Judge of the top court.

Justice Vineet Kothari, senior-most Judge of the Gujarat High Court will hold the office after Chief Justice Vikram Nath hands over the charge as he has been elevated to Judge of the Supreme Court. Also, Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya will take on the charge as Chief Justice by virtue of being the senior-most Judge with effect from September 2, 2021, as a consequence of the retirement of Justice Vineet Kothari.

Article 223 of the Constitution of India confers powers on the President to appoint Chief Justice 'when the office of Chief Justice of High Court is vacant or by reason absent or unable to perform duties of his office'.

