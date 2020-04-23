President Kovind Signs Epidemic Disease Ordinance For Protection Of Healthcare Workers

President Ram Nath Kovind, on Wednesday, signed an ordinance to bring into effect the measures introduced by the Central government earlier in the day to protect doctors and health workers against violent attacks.

The Centre introduced the ordinance to punish violent attacks on health workers, the sentence for which will carry imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years on being found guilty. The government amended the Epidemic Disease Act of 1897, and assaults on healthcare workers will now be considered as a cognizable and non-bailable offence, the probe for which will need to be completed within 30 days under the supervision of a senior inspector. The judicial process and the verdict would also arrive within a year.

President signs Epidemic Disease Ordinance

"Health workers who are trying to save the country from this epidemic are unfortunately facing attacks. No incident of violence or harassment against them will be tolerated. An ordinance has been brought in, it'll be implemented after President's sanction," Union Minister Prakash Javdekar had told reporters earlier on Wednesday.

Punishments

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline.



It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety!

If convicted, the accused can be sentenced from 3 months to 5 years in prison and penalised from Rs 50,000 up to Rs 2 lakh based on the gravity of offense. In case of grievous injuries, the accused can be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years and they can be penalised from Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 5 lakhs in fine.

In addition, if any damage is done to the vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be taken from the accused. Javadekar, while speaking to the medi, said that there were rising demands to make a special law in this regard, other than provisions already present under other Acts like IPC, NSA, and Disaster Management Act among others.

