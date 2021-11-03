President Ram Nath Kovind Appoints Judges For Odisha, J&K/Ladakh & Karnataka HCs

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday appointed six judges to the High Court of Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Karnataka. The Ministry of Law and Justice was informed of the same by the President after consultation with the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana. Notably, on October 13, President Kovind had inducted 14 new judges to the Telangana, Odisha and Kerala HC.

Details of the newly inducted judges

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday appointed Mohan Lal and Mohammad Akram Chowdhary as judges of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh HC. According to the release by the Ministry of Law and Justice under Clause 1 of Article 2017 of the Constitution, the appointment of the said judges will come into effect from the day the judges resume their office. With these appointments, the J&K bench strength will rise to 13.

For Karnataka, Advocate Annat Ramanath Hegde, Siddaiah Rachaiah and Kannankuzhyil have been appointed, as told by the Ministry of Law and Justice. As for the Odisha HC, Kumar Mohapatra has been appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Kovind appoints Chief Justice to 8 HCs

On October 8, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Chief Justice to 8 HCs in the country. He also went ahead with the transfer approval of five Cheif Justice to various HCs.

As per an order released by the President, the Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court was made the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. Ranjit V More was appointed as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. Incumbent Chief Justice of Karnataka Satish Chandra Sharma was made the Chief Justice of Telangana. The designation for the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court was given to Prakash Shrivastava.

President Kovind to vist Dhaka

As a part of Vijay Diwas celebrations, which coincides with 50 years of the Indo-Pak war and the Liberation War of Bangladesh, President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Dhaka around December 16. This would also be President Kovind's maiden international visit after the pandemic began.

