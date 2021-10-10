President Ram Nath Kovind Approves Appointment Of Chief Justices To 8 High Courts

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday appointed a total of eight judges as Chief Justices of High Courts across different states followed by the transfer of five chief justices. According to an official statement shared by the Department of Justice, it says "In exercise of the power conferred under Constitution of India, Hon. President of India, in consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint following Judges as Chief Justices of High Courts along with transfer of following Chief Justices."

Thereafter, the acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Rajesh Bindal has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court followed by Ranjith V More who has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. Next, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, Satish Chandra Sharma has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. Meanwhile, Prakash Shrivastava has been appointed as Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

Centre also announces transfer of Chief Justices

Meanwhile, Chief Justices from the Tripura High Court, Rajasthan High Court, Madhya Pradesh High Court, Meghalaya High Court, and Andhra Pradesh High Court have been transferred to Rajasthan, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Chhattisgarh respectively.

According to the notice, the names of these judges include Justice A.A. Kureshi, Justice Indrajit Mahanty, Justice Mohammad Rafiq, Justice Bishwanath Somadder, and Justice A.K. Goswami respectively. Among these, Justice Kureshi, one of the senior-most high court judges in the country, was originally elevated as a judge in the Gujarat High Court and has been in news due to his non-elevation as a judge of the apex court.

These recommendations for new appointments and transfers were made by the Supreme Court of India earlier in the month of September.

Image: PTI