Rajasthan: Murdered Priest's Kin Refuses To Perform Last Rites, Protest Against Gehlot

As the murder of a priest in Rajasthan has raised major questions on the law and order situation under the Ashok Gehlot government, the family of the priest has said that they won't perform the last rites till the demands are met. The family gas demanded a 50 lakh compensation and a government job. The priest is identified as Babulal Vaishnav. They have also stated that action should be taken against the Patwari and policemen who are supporting the accused. They have also sought protection from the Gehlot government.

"We won't perform the last rites of the body until our demands are met. We want Rs 50 lakhs compensation & a government job. All accused must be arrested & action should be taken against Patwari & policemen who are supporting the accused. We want protection." Lalit, priest Babulal's relative said. Meanwhile, AAP's Sanjay Singh has condemned the incident and said that the culprits should get the strictest punishment. One person has been arrested in the matter.

Rajasthan: Family members of priest Babulal, who was allegedly burnt alive by land encroachers in Karauli's Bukna village, refuse to perform last rites of his body till all their demands are met by state govt.



Priest killed in Rajasthan

In a shocking development, temple priest Babulal Vaishnav died after being set on fire by a few people at Bukna village, Sapotra, Karauli district of Rajasthan. After he was referred to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night. As per Karauli SP Mridul Kachhwa, the priest gave a statement to the police in the hospital that some influential people including Kailash Meena and his sons tried to encroach temple land.

In his dying declaration, he reportedly stated that the accused threw petrol on him and set him on fire. Kailash Meena has been arrested while the police have constituted 6 teams to investigate the matter. Vaishnav's relatives have sought action against the Station House Officer, an investigation by a senior officer, compensation from the state government and a government job to a family member.

Priest's killing sparks outrage

Taking on the Rajasthan government, state BJP chief Satish Poonia attributed the priest's killing to the alleged collapse of the law and order situation. Claiming that the criminals have no fear of the law, he taunted that the Rajasthan Police's punchline has changed to 'Apradhi Mast, Janta Trast'. Weighing in on Vaishnav's death, Congress Chief Whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi assured that the victim's family would be provided security and that strict action shall be taken against the encroachers.

He also revealed that the demands of the priest's kin would be discussed. Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condemned the murder of Vaishnav, stressing that there cannot be any tolerance for violence. He extended his condolences to the loved ones of the temple priest. Reiterating that the main accused in the case has been arrested, he promised that the guilty would not be spared.

