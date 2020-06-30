Prima Facie Evidence To Register FIR Against Cops, Says Madras HC In Tuticorin Death Case

In a big setback to the Tamil Nadu police department, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that based on the post mortem report of the father-son duo in the Tuticorin custodial death case, there was prima facie evidence to register an FIR against Sathankulam cops for the death of Jayaraj and Bennicks.

During the proceedings in the Madurai bench of the Madras HC, the Tamil Nadu government submitted that the police intimidated the judicial magistrate due to "stress," and that in response to this, action had been taken and Thuthukudi ASP Kumar and Sathankulam DSP Prathaban had been put on waitlist, while Constable Maharajan had been suspended.

Earlier in the day, action had been taken against the three cops after Kovilpatti Magistrate complained to the Madras High Court that the police officials were "non-cooperative" and were passing "derogatory remarks and threats" to the judicial magistrate for investigating the case.

The Madras High court also sought the state's reply on whether the investigation in Tuticorin custodial death case can be handed over to DIG of Tirunelveli Range or CB-CID Tirunelveli till the CBI take up the case. This comes a day after the Madras HC said that it will not object to Tamil Nadu government's decision to seek a CBI probe, shortly after which the Tamil Nadu government transferred the case to the CBI.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has also ordered the revenue department officials to secure the Sathankulam police station and recover the evidence and case files.

Tuticorin custodial deaths

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. The duo were allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Beniks died on Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on Tuesday.

