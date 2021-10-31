Prisoner Dies After Attack Inside Jail In Delhi

A 39-year-old prisoner at Mandoli jail died at a city hospital a day after he was attacked by his fellow inmates, officials said on Saturday.

A senior jail official said Mahesh in jail number 15 in Mandoli was attacked by two other inmates of the same ward using sharp objects on Friday around 3.20 pm.

Mahesh sustained sharp injuries in the head and was referred to GTB Hospital. However, his condition remained critical and he passed away on Saturday around 12.30 pm, the officer said.

