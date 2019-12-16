Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Government, Says Every Indian Should 'fight' Against CAA

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the in wake of the violent protests on Sunday at the Jamia Millia University in Delhi, senior Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi on Monday slammed the Central government and said that it has attacked the Indian Constitution. Gandhi stated that the attack on the students of the University was an attack on the soul of the country and that the youth has the right to raise their voice and hold protests. She added that every leader and worker of the Congress party will fight for the Indian Constitution and stand along with the students.

'The Government has attacked the Constitution'

Priyanka Gandhi on Monday said, "The Government has attacked the Constitution. It has also attacked our very own students. This is an attack on the soul of our country. They have the right to hold protests and have the right to raise their voice. This right has been granted to them by the Indian Constitution. These kids go to the University to study. You have entered their libraries, dragged them around and also hit them. Our country is a Democracy and not dictatorship."

Furthermore, she added, "Every leader and worker of the Congress party is going to fight for the Indian Constitution, against the dictatorship in this country, we will ask for answers and we will stand along with the students. The Prime Minister should talk about the attacks on women, unemployment, the Jamia Millia violent protests and whose government resorted to violence with those children, the Prime Minister should talk about these things. Why has the Prime Minister remained silent even after an MP has been accused of rape of a minor? This act (CAA) is completely against the Constitution. This is a way to destroy the Constitution. Every Indian should fight against it."

Congress raises question on Delhi Police

Earlier in the day, the Congress condemned the actions of the Delhi police on the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus and demanded a judicial probe into the matter. Addressing the press, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad lamented the fact that the police broke an age-old convention of entering the University campus without seeking the permission of the varsity authorities. Moreover, he alleged that the Delhi police did not behave appropriately with women students of the university. Ghulam Nabi Azad remarked, “We are here to condemn what happened in Jamia Millia. The way in which police barged into the University campus, went into the library, bathrooms and beat up students."

