Pro-Kannada Activists Protest In Belagavi, Oppose Visit Of Maha Ministers Amid Border Row

In a massive development, Pro-Kannada activists staged protests at Chinama circle in Karnataka's Belagavi ahead of Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai's visit.

The Ministers are slated to meet the activists of Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on December 6 to hold talks with them on the decades-old border dispute between Maharashtra and the neighbouring state.

The protestors were enraged by the entry of the two ministers and they also alleged the Maharashtra ministers are visiting Belagavi city just to create law and order problems, and disrupt the harmony of the town. The activists who came from Bengaluru also burnt the effigy of the Maharashtra government and raised slogans.

The Maharashtra ministers were supposed to visit Belgaum on December 3. Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil in a tweet said that some Ambedkar organisations have urged them to remain present in Belgaum on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The ministers who will be present in Belgaum on December 6, will be responsible for the coordination with the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti that roots for the merging of the Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka with the state.

As per the resolution, they will also look into the problems faced by the residents of 865 villages over which the Maharashtra government has staked its claim in this, over the decades-old issue.

The border dispute dates back to the 1960s after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population.