Pro-Kannada Groups Protest In Bengaluru Against Maharashtra's Resolution On Border Dispute

Pro-Kannada groups protested in Bengaluru against the resolution passed in the Maharashtra assembly on December 27. According to the resolution, all constitutional efforts will be made to include Belagavi, Karvar, Nipani, Bhalki, Bidar cities and 865 Marathi-speaking villages of Karnataka in Maharashtra.

Notably, Karnataka Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai outrightly rejected Maharashtra’s resolution saying a legal recourse will be taken to contest Maharashtra’s legislative move.

Demonstrations in Bengaluru against Maharashtra’s resolution

The pro-Kannada activists in Bengaluru gathered near the Mysuru Bank circle in the city and burned effigies of the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. The protestors said they will not even concede an inch of land and also raised their voice against the Maharashtra legislation with regard to the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka.

Significantly the protests were triggered today after the deputy CM of Maharashtra Fadnavis said, “Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra. We will not tolerate anyone staking claim over Mumbai and we will put forth our feelings before the Karnataka government and Union home minister." He also added that Union minister Shah will be requested to reprimand such “motormouths”. Fadnavis' response was to Karnataka law minister Madhu Swamy's demand that Mumbai should be declared as a union territory.

Meeting with Home Minister Shah

In order to reduce the tensions between both states, the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on December 14. Following the crucial meeting, Shah announced that until the Supreme Court's order, no state will make claims against each other over any region. "I appeal to the Opposition parties of both the states also. The opposition of both states should not politicize the matter. We hope that Congress and Uddhav Thackeray group (Shiv Sena faction) won't give the political colour to this matter and will cooperate," Shah said.

