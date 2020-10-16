Pro-Khalistan Graffiti On Buildings In Sangrur Village, NIA Raids 6 Locations In Punjab

An incident has been reported from Sangrur in Punjab were pro-Khalistani graffiti appeared on the walls of government properties in Dirba village on Thursday. According to sources, 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans were painted on the walls of a government hospital, a school and panchayat office.

The locals spotted the slogans and immediately informed the police and later on the authorities blurred the slogans. Sources said that such incidents are getting reported every day from different parts of Punjab. Even though the NIA is further investigating the matter but pro-Khalistan activists remain active performing such activities, they added.

NIA conducts searches at 6 locations

Meanwhile, officials said that the NIA has conducted searches at six locations in Punjab's Ferozpur, Ludhiana and Moga in connection with the hoisting of the Khalistani flag by cadres of the outlawed Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) organisation on the eve of Independence Day.

The US-based separatist group SFJ is banned by the government for its alleged anti-national activities. On August 14, two miscreants hoisted a yellow coloured flag with Khalistan written on it on the terrace of the four-storied building of the Deputy Commissioner's Office Complex in Moga, according to the NIA spokesperson.

They also cut the rope of the Indian flag hoisted near the main gate and dragged it along with the rope, the official said. The crime was committed by the miscreants at the behest of SFJ militant Gurpatwant Singh Pannu who had offered them cash rewards, the NIA official said.

The case was re-registered by the NIA under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Insults to National Honours Act. The searched premises belong to accused Akashdeep Singh, Jogwinder Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Jaspal Singh and Ram Tirath. The cyber cafe belonging to Jaspal was also searched, according to the spokesperson.

During searches, various electronic items like pen drives, laptops, hard discs and other incriminating documents have been seized. Further investigation was underway.

(With agency inputs)