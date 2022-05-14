Pro-Khalistan Posters Pasted In Punjab's Mansa District; SFJ Claims Responsibility

In a breaking development, pro-Khalistani posters were seen pasted on the Budhalada city overbridge in Punjab's Mansa district. The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has claimed responsibility for the posters with an intent to provoke distress in the region.

As per the latest reports, the Mansa Police are tracking the phone numbers through which the video, promoting anti-India messages, is being circulated.

#BREAKING | Khalistan provocation in Punjab's Mansa, posters pasted at Budhlada city overbridge



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/LYJvPoVhHF pic.twitter.com/IA9vqxmFh6 — Republic (@republic) May 14, 2022

In 2007, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) which is a US-based group was formed with an aim to seek a separate homeland for Sikhs, a “Khalistan” in Punjab. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a law graduate from Panjab University, is the face of SFJ.

Pannun had launched the secessionist Sikh Referendum 2020 campaign, an initiative that eventually became defunct. In July 2020, the Union Ministry of Home affairs designated Pannun and other eight individuals as “terrorists”.

Khalistan flags tied on gate of Himachal Assembly in Dharamshala

Earlier on May 8, Khalistan flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala. Visuals from outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate indicate Khalistan flags that have been put up and inscribing found on walls were done with an intent to provoke terror in the region.

Sharing details of the act, SP Kangra, Khushal Sharma told ANI, "It might have happened late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today".

While in a recent update, Sikhs for Justice General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who is named as the main accused in the Himachal Pradesh flag incident, has claimed that the Khalistan flags were sent to the state during AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow in Mandi on April 6.

SFJ calls for hoisting Khalistani flag in Shimla

Earlier in March, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun called for hoisting the Khalistani flag in Shimla, and in response, the Anti-Terrorist Front of India burnt the Khalistani flag outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Shimla and raised slogans against the demands of Khalistan.

ATFI activists led by its national president Viresh Shandilaya also announced a cash reward of Rs 51 lakh to the person who will behead Pannun. He stated that all those who come to the state for hoisting the Khalistani flag should be booked by the Himachal Pradesh government. He asked the government to take note of pasting separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale’s photographs on vehicles and book those under sedition charges.

(Image: Republic)