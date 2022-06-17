Probe against Hemant Soren: No interim order from SC on J'khand govt appeal challenging HC order

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday refused to pass any interim directions on a Jharkhand government appeal challenging an order of the high court which had accepted the maintainability of a plea seeking a probe against Chief Minister Hemant Soren in mining cases.

A vacation bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Hima Kohli said let the high court decide the matter. The issue cannot be entertained piecemeal, it said.

The top court posted the matter for hearing before an appropriate bench post summer vacations on the request of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government.

Rohatgi said the case against the chief minister was a politically motivated petition to destabilise the government. Rohatgi said the high court is hearing the matter on day-to-day basis and it was difficult from him to comprehend the urgency in the case. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he would explain the urgency in the case.

The plea before the Jharkhand High Court has sought a probe into alleged irregularities in the grant of mining leases and also into the transactions of some shell companies allegedly operated by Soren's family members and associates. PTI PKS TIR TIR

