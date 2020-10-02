'Probe Drug Angle': Sirsa Irked With NCB's Move To Re-examine Karan Johar's Party Video

Manjinder Singh Sirsa has questioned the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for resending the Karan Johar party video to the forensics department for re-examination. He asked what was the need for NCB to resend the video for re-examination after it was already concluded by forensics that the video was authentic.

"I am surprised that already the video has been found to be authentic according to forensics, then what was the reason for resending the video for examination? The investigation is not on the video, the investigation is to be conducted over the party. The subject is not the video, subject is whether a party took place at Karan Johar's residence and was drugs consumed in the party? If yes, then who were present in the party," Sirsa said.

"As you can see in the video clearly, Deepika is in the party who is already involved in the drug case probed by NCB. So it is beyond my understanding, if at all there is a need to conduct an investigation then it should be of the drugs party and not of the video," he added.

To support his argument, he even asserted that for Rhea Chakraborty there wasn't even any video to prove that she was involved in drugs, and she even denied earlier of being involved in drugs, yet NCB investigated her and later she confessed about her drug consumption.

"In this case, also let Karan Johar be interrogated, let the other stars be probed and then let there be a cross-examination of their answers, NCB knows it better than me. Also, it is written in the NCB's Act that if there is a complaint from an elected representative or from a reputed body then it should be immediately investigated. Why is NCB delaying this further," he asked.

He requested NCB and said the country is standing by the Central Agency with a hope that it will be instrumental in cleaning the drug menace prevailing in Bollywood.

Sirsa's disappointment on NCB comes as a result of NCB's move to get the video re-examined even after the central agency confirmed the authenticity of the video after getting it checked from the forensic team.

Sirsa files complaint with NCB

Sirsa had earlier met NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana in his office in September at New Delhi, and registered a complaint against Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and others for 'consumption, possession and allowing a premise to be used for commission of offences, cognizable in nature under chapter 4 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.' The complaint states, 'the video of the party is glaring evidence about the incident of illicit drug traffic and abuse by persons belonging to the Indian film industry.' Earlier in 2019, Sirsa had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police but no action was taken in this regard by Mumbai Police. However, Karan Johar has denied all the allegations against him.

On September 28, Sirsa also said he has received death threats from Pakistan demanding him to withdraw the complaint filed against Karan Johar. He had then stated that he would file a complaint at Punjabi Bagh police station to the West district DCP for probe into the threat call and added that he will continue with his fight despite the death threats.

