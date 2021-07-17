'Proceedings Initiated Against Gambhir, AAP MLAs': Delhi's Drug Controller Dept Tells HC

On Saturday, Delhi's Drug Controller Department told Delhi High Court that it has already begun proceedings against BJP leader Gautam Gambhir and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators Praveen Kumar and Imran Hussain. The leaders were found guilty of unauthorized stocking of medicines and oxygen amid the second wave of COVID-19.

In an affidavit registered before Delhi High Court, the Drug Controller Department said that the sales license of all the dealers who sold medical drugs and oxygen to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation for conducting the medical camp has been suspended. The free distribution of medical oxygen will not take place for the period of 10 days for violating the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. The department has also given them adequate time to submit their explanation. Favipiravir tablets and Medical oxygens were sold by few dealers to Gautam Gambhir. It has also been said that a prosecution has been launched against Gautam Gambhir Foundation and its trustees on July 8, 2021, after inquiries were done by the investigation team. Gautam Gambhir Foundation has violated the provisions of Section 18(c) and Section 27(b) (ii).

The prosecution has also been launched against AAP leaders Imran Hussain and Praveen Kumar. The department said that Hussain did not have any authorized license for selling medical drugs and oxygens at his premises in Ballimaran. However, he was found to have stocked and distributed the medical drugs and oxygen. The matter has been listed for further hearing in court on July 29. The Assistant Drug Controller has also assured that action will be taken against the people involved in these illegal activities.

The case began on June 3, when the Drug Controller told Delhi HC about the unauthorized hoarding of medical drugs and oxygen by Gautam Gambhir and AAP leaders. The judge rebuked politicians for trying to gain popularity ahead of the next elections, saying, "This shouldn't be the criteria. That's why we want you to take action so that it becomes a lesson for others". The Drug controller told HC that not just Gambhir's cases, all other cases brought under the notice of the Drug Controller were found to breach the Rules.

On May 24, Delhi high court directed the drug agency to probe into hoarding of essential COVID medicines by BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and medical oxygen by AAP MLAs Priti Tomar and Praveen Kumar. Maintaining that the lawmakers may have had the best intentions, the court viewed their action as a disservice, directing DCGI to submit a report within 1 week. The matter heard by Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh pertained to Delhi police's clean chit to nine politicians on 'hoarding medicines & oxygen supplies'.

The petition filed by Deepak Singh

A petitioner Deepak Singh has also filed a petition against these leaders involved in the illegal stocking of medicines and oxygen. He said that Gautam Gambhir was distributing medicines and oxygen when chemists were running out of stock. He also alleged the medical mafia-politicians nexus indulging in black marketing of COVID-19 medicines. Another application has also been filed by Vedansh Anand with the help of advocate Amit Tiwari seeking inquiry against AAP MLAs for distributing oxygen cylinders.

