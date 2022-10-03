Continuing its bid to thwart terror modules, on Sunday, Punjab Police busted Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed drone-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terror module and apprehended two of its operatives. According to Chandigarh's Rupnagar Police, two accused were apprehended from the Chamkaur Sahib area.

Two terrorists have been identified as Veeja Singh alias Gagan alias Gaggu of village Chand Nava in Chandigarh's Moga and Ranjodh Singh alias Jyoti of village Ganji Gulab Singh Wala in Moga. Rupnagar police officials have also recovered two illicit weapons including a 0.22 bore revolver and 0.32 bore pistol along with 21 live cartridges from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said, "The terror module is being operated by Canada-based terrorist/gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, who is a close associate of KTF’s Canada-based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar."

Terrorists supposed to retrieve Arsh Dala's consignment

The arrest of these two terrorists came four days after the police recovered an AK-47 assault rifle along with two magazines and 60 live cartridges from a pinpointed location at the paddy fields of village Arifke in Chandigarh's Ferozepur.

After the investigation, the police officials revealed that the consignment was dropped using a drone by the direction of terrorist/gangster Arsh Dala. The consignment was intended to be retrieved by Veeja Singh and Ranjodh Singh from Arifke village to conduct illicit activities.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said, "After the recovery of the weapons from Ferozepur, an intelligence-led operation was launched across the state to nab the accused persons. Acting on inputs, Rupnagar Police managed to arrest both the accused persons from the Chamkaur Sahib area during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday."

Terrorists confessed to have received few drone-based weapon consignments

After a detailed investigation, Rupnagar police said that both arrested persons confessed that they had gone to Arifke village to retrieve this consignment on directions of terrorist/gangster Arsh Dala but could not find it, and later, it was recovered by the Ferozepur Police on the information of a field owner.

“Both accused have also confessed to having received few drone-based weapon consignments to further deliver them at specific locations as directed by Canada-based Terrorist/Gangster Arsh Dala, which was to be used further for major target killings to disturb communal harmony of the state,” said the DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Subsequently, an FIR has been registered under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act at Chamkaur Sahib police station.

Arsh Dala- most wanted by the Punjab Police

According to Police, Canada-based Arsh Dala, a native of Dala village in Moga, is a notorious gangster-turned-terrorist involved in various criminal activities in Punjab and abroad. He is among the most wanted by the Punjab Police. Dala's involvement had also emerged in various targeted killings that took place in the border state of Punjab. He has also been involved in cases of supplying militant hardware including RDX, IEDs, AK-47, and other arms and ammunition to modules in the state after getting them imported from Pakistan.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the process is on to extradite Arsh Dala from Canada and soon, he will be brought to India. Notably, the Red Corner Notice against Arsh Dala has already been issued in May 2022