Hit With Large Stones On Head, Car Destroyed: JNU Prof Files Complaint, Narrates Violence

JNU Professor Sucharita Sen, who suffered head injuries during an attack on students and teachers in the university campus on Sunday, has filed a police complaint. In her complaint filed at Vasant Kunj, North police station, on Tuesday, Sen has said outsiders had gathered at the university campus with sticks, rods, and deadly weapons. She has also narrated the sequence of events. She said she was first hit with a large stone on her shoulder and then with even a larger one on her head, following which she fell on the ground, bleeding profusely.

She has sought registration of the FIR under Sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 147 (Punishment for rioting) 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit¬ted in prosecution of common object). 425 (Mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

“I have injuries to my head, shoulder and thighs and have also got myself treated subsequently at AIIMS Trauma Centre”, said Professor Sucharita in her complaint. She has also stated that generally no outside persons are allowed inside JNU Campus, yet somehow a large number of persons were permitted entry into campus overtly carrying weapons. The complaint by Prof Sen also stated that the mob also destroyed her car, which was standing on Sabarmati Road.

'Violence is not the solution'

JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar addressing the media said for the first time since the violence broke out that, "Violence is not the solution... Will ensure normalcy is returned to campus." JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was attacked by a masked, armed mob and received head injuries during Sunday's violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been booked for vandalism. Ghosh was named in one of the three complaints JNU administration had given to Delhi Police prior to the January 5 violence that was regarding the obstruction in the registration process and damaging of the server.

Politicians cutting across the party lines have condemned the incident. As the investigation is underway for the deadly mob attack on JNU campus on January 5, police are taking the help of video footage, face recognition system to identify those involved in violence, sources said. Dozens of masked men armed with sticks and stones stormed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening and went about attacking teachers, students and vandalizing hostels, leaving many wounded. The opposition and JNU students blamed the ABVP, the students' wing of the BJP for the violence, and accused the Delhi Police of inaction. The ABVP has denied the allegations and instead blamed Left-supported union of stage managing the violence.

