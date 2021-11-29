Professor held for running prostitution ring

Pilibhit (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) A professor has been arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket and harassing the girl students, police said on Sunday.

A student had complained to the police that a professor of her college had been harassing the girl students, doing indecent acts with them and running a sex racket, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu told reporters.

The police complaint was filed last Sunday, he said.

"The professor was arrested yesterday, and he has been sent to jail. The girl had also alleged that some other staff of the college were also involved in the sex racket, and this is being probed," the SP said. PTI COR NAV CK

