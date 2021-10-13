Property Dealer On The Run For Five Years Arrested: UP STF

A property dealer wanted for cheating and forgery in Greater Noida was arrested from Kushinagar on Wednesday after evading arrest for five years, the Uttar Pradesh police said.

The accused, who was hiding at his native village, was arrested during a search by the Gorakhpur unit of the Special Task Force (STF) of the UP police, it said.

“Fayyaz Ahmed is a property dealer. He had a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy lodged against him at the Beta 2 Police Station in Greater Noida of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in 2016, but was on the run even since,” the police said in a statement.

“A reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced on his arrest, but Ahmed kept changing his hideouts over the years to evade arrest,” it said.

The STF had been carrying out a campaign to arrest such people who are on the run since a long time and had got inputs about Ahmed's presence in his native village in Kushinagar recently, police said.

“On the basis of a tip-off, the Gorakhpur unit of the STF on Wednesday afternoon arrested Ahmed from his Sumai Buzurg village under the Tariasujan police station limits,” it added.

The property dealer has been lodged in the local police station and further legal proceedings are being carried out in the case, police said.

