'Protesters Shocked': Yogi Adityanath Justifies State's Actions For Recovery Of Damage

Even as several people has died in Uttar Pradesh over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government has been sending notices to people seeking recovery of damage caused to public property. On Saturday, the official handle of Yogi Adityanath said that the strictness of his governmnet has shocked the protestors. It also added that people who have destroyed public property will have to pay back at any cost.

हर दंगाई हतप्रभ है।



हर उपद्रवी हैरान है।



देख कर योगी सरकार की सख्ती मंसूबे सभी के शांत हैं।



कुछ भी कर लो अब, क्षतिपूर्ति तो क्षति करने वाले से ही होगी, ये योगी जी का ऐलान है।



हर हिंसक गतिविधि अब रोयेगी क्योंकि यूपी में योगी सरकार है। #TheGreat_CmYogi — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) December 27, 2019

Earlier, the Adityanath's state government sent notices to alleged rioters. The notice by the state administration seeks to recover the damage caused by the protest to the public property. The move came after CM Yogi Adityanath said that those who destroyed the public property and resorted to violence will have to pay the price as his government will "take revenge."



"They(rioters) have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take revenge on them," Adityanath had said. "Violence in the name of the demonstration is not acceptable. I have talked to the officers and will ensure that the common man does not have any problem. We will strictly deal with those involved in violence," the chief minister had said.

Outreach on NRC

Amid nationwide debate on links between Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR), sources on Friday said that BJP has planned to undertake an outreach program to rubbish the fake news and myths surrounding the same. This comes after BJP's top brass met on Thursday in a high-level meeting chaired by working president JP Nadda. As per sources, BJP's top leadership including Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take part in awareness campaigns from January 1 to January 15 next month.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government has also begun an outreach program with Muslim clerics and leaders over the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). During his meeting with the leaders of the Muslim community, the Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had asserted that CAA was not violating the right of the Muslim community. On Sunday, he had claimed that Opposition parties are provoking Muslims against CAA.

On Tuesday, Dinesh Sharma said, "Uttar Pradesh should be peaceful. No matter what happens, it's always poor at loss. Uttar Pradesh is known for its unity, especially our Lucknow is very well-known. False propaganda being spread on social media is not good. The act is not violating the rights of Muslims. Some people are misusing the law."

Anti CAA protest

The Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, following which widespread protest began opposing the Act. The protest took a violent turn after clashes between Delhi Police and Jamia Millia Islamia students. While students allege that Police used brutal force against them and Police allege that students stone-pelted. Following this incident on December 15, the protest began nationwide against the implementation of CAA and against Police brutality.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing a public rally at New Delhi's Ram Lila Maidan said that there has been no discussion on NRC those opposing CAA must first read it. This remark by the prime minister comes even as Home Minister Amit Shah has on several occasions, including in a speech in Rajya Sabha has spoken about a pan-India NRC.

