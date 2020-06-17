Last Updated:

Protests Erupt Across India As Boycott China Gains Momentum, Chinese Goods Set Ablaze

Protests erupted against China and Chinese products across India after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a violent faceoff that took place on June 15 at LAC

Written By
Koushik Narayanan

Protests erupted against China and Chinese products across India after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a violent face-off that took place on June 15 at the Line of Actual Control. Demonstrations held in Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, and Kanpur saw protestors burning Chinese products and raising slogans against the China government. Across India, people have called for a complete boycott of Chinese products in the wake of the aggression displayed by China. 

First Published:
