Protests Erupt In Madhya Pradesh's Sironj Over Alleged Offensive Facebook Post

Tensions erupted in Sironj, Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, as Muslim organisations took to the streets to allegedly protest against an objectionable post on Facebook on July 21. The post, allegedly made by a young man named Brijesh Yadav, sparked outrage among the Muslim community, leading to a large gathering in front of the local police station.

The complaint was filed by Sheru Khan, who reported the offensive post about their revered figure,to the Station House Officer on Wednesday night. The police promptly removed the post, but the protestors demanded punitive action against the accused. Khan emphasised that merely removing the post was not enough; they wanted Yadav arrested and his house bulldozed.

Protestors unyielding despite FIR registration

As tensions escalated, the police registered a FIR and showed it to the protestors, assuring them that legal action would be taken. However, the demonstrators remained steadfast in their demand for the immediate arrest of the accused and punitive measures against him.The protest, which began at 1.30 am, continued for several hours, with the police attempting to disperse the crowd using light force. Reports suggest that tear gas shells were also deployed to control the situation.

(Further updates on the situation are awaited)