Providing Freebies 'policy Decision' Of Political Parties', Can't Regulate It: EC Tells SC

The Election Commission of India in its fresh affidavit has told the Supreme Court that providing freebies pre or post elections is a "policy decision" of political parties.

"It is also stated that offering/distribution of any freebies either before or after the election is a policy decision of the party concerned and whether such policies are financially viable or its adverse effect on the economic health of the State is a question that has to be considered and decided by the voters of the State, " the EC said in its affidavit.

The Election Commission of India further told the court that it cannot regulate state policies and decisions which may be taken by the winning party when they form the government. "Such an action, without enabling provisions in the law, would be an overreach of powers, " EC said.

The said affidavit was filed before the top court in connection with a petition filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking directions to the Centre and Election Commission of India to take steps to regulate political parties and to make them accountable for essential rational manifesto promises.

The plea also seeks directions from the Election Commission of India to seize the electoral symbol and deregister or derecognize the political parties, which fail to fulfil their essential rational promises, made in the election manifesto.

While putting forth its stand, the electoral body cited the judgment of the Supreme Court wherein it had observed that the Election Commission of India has no power to de-register a political party, except on three grounds. EC submitted that seizing election symbol/deregistering the political party which promises/distributes irrational freebies from the public fund, does not fall under any of the three exceptions.