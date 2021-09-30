Punjab Students Union, NBS launch 'indefinite Protest' Against Jallianwala Bagh Renovation

The Punjab Students' Union (PSU) and the Naujawan Bharat Sabha on Tuesday launched an indefinite protest against the recent renovation of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial. Hardeep Kaur, a Punjab Students' Union protester, said that the demonstration will continue until the historical monument is restored to its original state.

"Changing the outlook of the historic monument also changes the narrative of history; It had only one gate previously, now it has two. For the ones visiting it for the first time, (they) will question that if there were two doors, why did people jump into the well instead," Kaur said.

Alleging political agenda as being the reason behind the historical site's renovation, Kaur added, "After the face-lift, the entry looks like people are going to a fair. A lotus, the symbol of BJP, has also been placed on the door. Why not use any other flower? The names of Muslims who died here have been cut off. Why? Is it an agenda?"

'BJP tried to change the narrative of history'

Ranbir Singh Randhawa, another member of the Punjab Students' Union, said that the appearance of the site has been completely transformed. There are statues of people dancing when you enter. The location does not appear to have witnessed a struggle similar to the one it witnessed. The well has been covered as well.

He alleged, "The struggle at the Jallianwala Bagh was an Anti-imperialist one but the BJP has turned it to a nationalist one. When they present it like that, they show that the Muslims were anti-national. They have tried to change the narrative of the history of Punjab, but the youth here won't allow it."

Amritsar | Punjab Students’ Union and Naujawan Bharat Sabha started an indefinite protest on Tuesday against the facelift of the historic Jallianwala Bagh



The protest will continue until they restore the historical monument back to its original form, says a protester (29.09) pic.twitter.com/7dLR0hsWEB — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

Jallianwala Bagh renovation

On August 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the restored Jallianwala Bagh Smarak complex to the country via video conferencing. Four Museum galleries have been constructed, according to the Prime Minister's Office, through adaptive reuse of outdated and underused structures. The galleries use a combination of audio-visual technologies. These are projection mapping and 3D representation. They also use art and sculptural installations. This is done to highlight the historical significance of events that occurred in Punjab at the time. A 'Sound and Light' presentation has also been created to commemorate the events of April 13, 1919.

Several other development projects have been done at the sire. The Shaheedi well has been repaired and rebuilt, and the structure has been redesigned. The flame monument, which is the Jallianwala Bagh’s primary structure, has been repaired and restored. The water body has been regenerated as a lily pond as a part of the renovation. The pathways have been widened as well.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre

On April 13, 1919, British Indian Army forces under Colonel Reginald Dyer fired machine guns into a gathering of demonstrators and pilgrims who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar for Baisakhi.

The mob had gathered peacefully at the place to protest the arrest of two national leaders, Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew. This is when General Dyer and his forces opened fire on them indiscriminately. It is known as one of the most brutal massacres during British rule in India and had caused immense uproar throughout the country.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)