Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat spoke to Mumbai Police officials and said that they are likely to file a Contempt of Court Plea against Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana for speaking to the media. The Rana couple on Sunday spoke to the media following the discharge of Navneet Rana from the hospital.

"While granting bail, the court put forth conditions to Navneet and Ravi Rana not to speak to media on this issue, which has been violated", PP Pradeep Gharat said.

MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Kaur Rana were allowed to be released on bail by the sessions court with conditions. A few conditions included:

No crime should be committed by the Rana couple

They will not speak to the media

Bail will be cancelled if offence committed

Cannot influence the investigation

Cannot commit a similar offence, or else bail will be cancelled

Rana couple walk out of jail

The independent MP was discharged today after she was hospitalised following her release from the Byculla jail as she has a history of spondylosis which reportedly increased due to continuously sitting and lying on the jail floor.

Navneet Rana was taken to the hospital right after she and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, who were arrested and booked for sedition for attempting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Maharashtra Chief Minister's house, were released on bail on Thursday, May 5. They were in jail for more than a week after being slapped with sedition charges for wanting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's private residence, 'Matoshree'. Navneet and Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23.

However, amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks, the Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa but were arrested on the charge of creating enmity between different groups.

(Image: Republic/ANI)