Puducherry CM Narayanasamy Requests For Extension Of Lockdown

After various governments coming forward and requesting the lockdown extension, Puducherry also hints the extension of lockdown. The Union territory Puducherry also has 5 active COVID-19 cases, 4 in the Tamilnadu side and 1 in the Mahe province which is on the side of Kerala. Many areas in Puducherry including Ariyanguppam, Kottakuppam and Thiruvandar Kovil are sealed as containment zone by the Centre to control the spread of the virus.

Puducherry CM has also stopped the vehicular movement from Tamilnadu as it could be harmful and all the borders have been shut for the public, essential services are on, however. Even the liquor shops are shut in Puducherry and all the tourists who are at Puducherry are asked to stay within the hotels. The Puducherry CM Narayanasamy is been addressing the media through a video and has been giving all the updates.

On Wednesday, Puducherry CM Narayanasamy said, "Corona spread is increasing in the areas around and even in Puducherry and isolating people is the only cure for the disease, if the center decided to extend the lockdown, Puducherry govt is ready to support the extension of lockdown to control it. I will also write a letter to the PM if required on it."

As the number of cases is increasing across the county and has crossed five thousand already, many state governments are coming forward and asking the union govt to extend the lockdown, post 14th of April to contain the situation and combat the existing COVID-19 positive cases.

However, a high-level meeting of PM with all these CMs is also expected to happen very soon with which everything will be decided.

"There is no second opinion about the extension if the situation is this worse," said strongly the Puducherry chief minister Narayanasamy.

