Puducherry Lt. Guv Kiran Bedi Conducts Inspection, Shuts Down Shops Defying Janta Curfew

Even as prohibitory orders under 'Janta Curfew' were imposed across the country on Sunday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, certain shops continued to run their businesses in Puducherry. To take stock of such shops, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi conducted a surprise inspection and lashed out at the owners for not taking precautionary measures.

Upon her inspection, Kiran Bedi came across several shops that violated social distancing protocols and did not have sanitisers that are considered essential commodities as announced by the Indian government. She took photographs of stores that did not follow protocols and ordered its closure.

"People are not understanding the importance of social distancing. They are only interested in doing business. They are not maintaining distance even while doing business," Kiran Bedi said.

The Lt. Governor spoke to the shop owners, asking them to keep sanitisers and allow only five people inside the shop at a time, to maintain social distance.

India observes Janta curfew

A 'Janta Curfew' was imposed on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm in wake of rising cases of Coronavirus in the country. The aim was to promote social distancing and thus curbing the spread of deadly COVID-19 disease. Citizens across the country followed PM Modi's instruction to stay inside their homes and contributed to the nation's fight against the pandemic.

Some states have extended the curfew till the next few days, while other States and Union Territories have ordered complete lockdown till March 31, as the number of positive Coronavirus cases rose sharply in the country. As of March 22, India has reported nearly 396 cases of Coronavirus. The disease has killed seven people in the country so far.

