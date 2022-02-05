Puducherry Pipe Bomb Case: NIA Court Convicts All 6 Accused, TNLA Link Confirmed

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Puducherry has convicted all six accused Tamil fundamentalists in the Puducherry Bomb case wherein an explosive was planted near the residence of former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanswamy. A special NIA judge J Selvandhan on Friday booked the convicts following an investigation and charge sheet against them registered on September 30, 2014.

Puducherry convicted six accused persons for their involvement in this case, namely:

Thiruselvam, who is aged 44, is a resident of Madurai, Tamil Nadu State.

Thangaraj, who is aged 45, is a resident of Sivagangai, Tamil Nadu State

Kaviyarasan, who is aged 34 is a resident of Sivagangai District,

Kalailingam, who is aged 44, Sivagangai District,

Karthik, who is 32, who is a resident of Madurai,

John Martin, who is 30, is a resident of Ramnad District of the state

6 associates of Tamil Nadu Liberation Army convicted in Puducherry pipe bomb case

The case was originally registered at Odiansalai Police Station in Puducherry and was subsequently taken up by the Crime Branch, and thereafter NIA had re-registered the same. An investigation by NIA had revealed that accused Thiruselvam was an active member of Tamil Nadu Liberation Army (TNLA), a proscribed terrorist organisation.

Further, he was found to be conducting a series of conspiracy meetings at Odaikkal village, Ramnad District, at the residence of co-accused John Martin, and at Siravayal village in Sivagangai District with associates Thangaraj, Kaviarasan, Kalailingam, Karthik and John Martin.

The NIA-led investigation established that the accused persons had conspired against the Government of India to cause an IED explosion in the form of pipe bombs. The NIA court accorded five accused 7 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 3500 each, and convicted Thangaraj to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs. 3000 fine under various sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Explosive Substances Act, 1908, an NIA's press release stated.

The case relates to the arrest of the six accused after a bomb was detected under a vehicle parked adjacent to the residence of then Union Minister Narayanswamy, at his residence at Ellaiamman Koil street. One of the staff members at the Minister's house had discovered the explosive, commercial 'Gelx', on January 23, 2014. Subsequently, the police confirmed that the bomb could have been lethal as it comprised 12 electrical detonators.