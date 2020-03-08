NIA Court Allows Custodial Interrogation Of Two Accused Arrested In Pulwama Attack Case

A special court has allowed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct seven days custodial interrogation of the two accused arrested in connection with the Pulwama attack. According to reports, Subash Gupta, the special judge for NIA court on Saturday allowed the investigating agency to take the two arrested persons into custody for interrogation after they were produced in the court seeking police remand for a week.

As per reports, accused Waiz-ul-Islam and Mohammad Abbas Rather were arrested by NIA in the Kashmir Valley on Friday. The NIA has accused them of providing shelter to planners and executors of the attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14 last year. Media reports suggest that Abbas Rather, an old Over Ground Worker (OGW) had provided shelter to many Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists including the suicide bomber Adil Dar.

As per reports, Rather had arranged shelter for Jaish terrorists at the house of Ahmed Shah and his daughter Insha Jan, who were arrested by the NIA on March 3. The total number of accused arrested in the case by the NIA has risen to five as of March 6. As per reports, NIA on February 28 had arrested a furniture shop owner Shakir Bashir Magrey of Hajibal in Pulwama’s Kakapora area on charges of providing shelter and other logistical support to suicide bomber Adil Dar. The arrest of Shakir Bashir Magrey was first in the case which came after a year of the attack.

Pulwama attack

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy of 78 vehicles carrying more than 2,500 soldiers was attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. More than 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the attack leaving over 35 others injured. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad and it was the first time when a local Kashmiri was used as a suicide bomber to target Indian security forces by a terrorist group. The attack was termed as the worst attack of the decade on Indian soldiers.

Image Credit: PTI

