'Pulwama Attack Terrorist An IED Expert': Forces Reveal 2-fold Significance Of His Killing

In a major development, a top Pakistani terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Abu Saifullah aka Lamboo, who played an active part in the 2019 Pulwama attack, has been gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Lamboo was not only affiliated with JeM but was also a relative of the founder of the terror outfit, Masood Azhar.

Lieutenant General DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander on Saturday said that Lamboo was one of the masterminds of the Pulwama attack. He trained Adil, who blew himself in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in 2019.

"The importance of killing Saifullah alias Lamboo is two-fold. It brings closure to February 2019 Pulwama incident. He was one of the masterminds for having trained a local, Adil, who blew himself up in an IED attack," said Lt General Pandey in a joint briefing by Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces.

Pandey said that Saifullah was responsible for recruiting local youths and brainwashing them. The terrorist used to carry out selective identification and radicalise them before handing them weapons. "The situation today is different than 1990 and before. There will be an impact, we have to see if it's positive or negative," he added.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said Abu Saifullah, also known as Mohammed Ismail Alvi, is the seventh terrorist neutralised whose role was in the Pulwama blast. He said that Lamboo was an IED expert and his elimination will reduce the IED threat in the valley. "Total 89 terrorists have been neutralised this year, Commanders killed this year are more than last year," Kumar added.

Lamboo, a Pakistan terrorist, infiltrated into Kashmir in January 2017 and was active in South Kashmir, he said. "Seven out of the 19 accused terrorists of the Pulwama attack have been killed, seven others have been arrested, five are still absconding," Kumar added.

Indian Army Major General Rashim Bali called it one of the biggest operations of the year. He said that a Chinese pistol and an AK-47 was recovered from Saifullah.

Abu Saifullah aka Lamboo- Key conspirator of 2019 Pulwama blast

Abu Saifullah, the slain terrorist, who stands 7 feet tall, was called 'Lamboo' because of his height. He was one of the last remaining terrorists who was operating in Kashmir and was under the radar of security forces. After escaping seven encounters, Saifullah on Saturday ran out of his luck and was neutralised by the Indian Army and police.