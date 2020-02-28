The Debate
Pulwama Terror Attack: In A Major Breakthrough, NIA Arrests Pakistan-based Jaish Terrorist

Law & Order

In a major breakthrough in the Pulwama case, the NIA has arrested one accused who is reported to be a terrorist with Pakistani based terrorist organization JeM

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai |

In a major breakthrough in the Pulwama case, the NIA has arrested one accused who is reported to be a terrorist of a Pakistani based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The accused, Shakir Bashir Magrey has revealed that he had provided logistics and shelter to terrorists involved in the Pulwama attack. Adil Ahmad Dar and Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq were harboured in his house.

Read: Pulwama martyr's wife Nikita Kaul set to join Indian Army, says she feels close to him

Shakir is an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of the JeM. He was produced before the NIA Special Court at Jammu today and remanded to 15 days of NIA custody for his detailed interrogation.

During his initial interrogation, he has disclosed that on several occasions, he collected and delivered arms, ammunition, cash and explosive material to the JeM terrorists including those involved in Pulwama attack.

Read: After Rahul Gandhi's 'benefit' shocker, Congress soothsayer predicts 'another Pulwama'

In a massive revelation, Shakir remarked that it was him who had started conducting reconnaissance of the movement of CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in January 2019. Further, he was also involved in modifying the Maruti Eeco car and fitting the IED in it in early February 2019 which later blew up the CRPF convoy in Pulwama. 

Detailed interrogation of the accused has also helped in confirming the identities of the suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar through DNA matching with that of his father. Other key terrorists involved in the attack have also been found and their identities are reported to be confirmed.

Read: BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi's Pulwama remarks, warns, "Stop defaming our country"

India marked the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the deadliest in decades on 40 CRPF security forces in the region, by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on February 14, 2019. Around 12 days after the terror attack, in the wee hours of February 26, Indian Air Force (IAF) jets had bombed the JeM camp in Balakot, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as a retaliation to the cowardly attack. 

Read: MoS Home Kishan Reddy slams Rahul's 'Pulwama benefit' question, hints at Pakistan's hand

Published:
