Pulwama IED-attack Foiled: Drone Video Shows Terrorists' Car Being Detonated By Bomb Squad

Republic TV has accessed drone camera footage of the IED-fitted vehicle which was destroyed on Thursday by the Indian security forces, after it was captured thereby averting a major terror attack. The footage gives a clear idea of where the incident took place at Aayangund Rajpora, Pulwama. The visuals show how a white Hyundai Santro was blown up with the help of a controlled detonation. Search operations by the security forces are going on to nab the terrorists after they managed to escape. The size of the explosion is evident.

#WATCH J&K: In-situ explosion of the vehicle, which was carrying IED, by Police in Pulwama.



Major incident of vehicle-borne IED explosion was averted by Police, CRPF & Army after Pulwama Police got credible info last night that a terrorist was moving with an explosive-laden car pic.twitter.com/UnUHSYB07C — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

The Pulwama police, the CRPF, and the Indian Army detected and destroyed a vehicle fitted with an IED after receiving timely input and taking proper action. As per sources, on Wednesday evening, a vehicle skipped a signal between 8:30 to 9:30 pm at Aayangund Rajpora, Pulwama, after which forces fired a few aerial rounds, and followed the vehicle. The vehicle was found 200 metres away from the naka.

Joining Republic TV live on Thursday, DGP Dilbagh Singh revealed that the police had received a credible tip-off about an IED-laden vehicle moving from one location to another and that the vehicle was intercepted later after a couple of rounds were fired. The DGP also revealed that the modus operandi was similar to that of the heinous February 2019 Pulwama terror attack, pointing out that once again it was a car that was used, with a fake registration number. Further, a big barrel with 50-60 kg IED materials was found inside the vehicle. Further, the J&K DGP said that Pakistan-based Lakshar and Jaish were involved in this incident and that further investigation was underway.

The terrorists managed to flee the spot after abandoning the car, and a manhunt is in progress in this regard. This happened on Wednesday evening, after a vehicle skipped a signal between 8:30 to 9:30 pm at Aayangund Rajpora, Pulwama. The forces fired rounds in the air, and then followed the vehicles, forcing those inside it to scarper. A team of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) is set to arrive at the location to investigate the matter.

Pulwama terror attack

On 14 February, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred in the incident. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The attacker was Adil Ahmad Dar, a local from Pulwama district, and a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The attack led to a severe heightening of tensions between India and Pakistan, with India responding by dealing Pakistan's terror infrastructure a major blow, with the Indian Air Force destroying Pakistan's terror factory on Balakot, after which Pakistan attempted to attack India in Nowshera, which witnessed an air-to-air dogfight.

