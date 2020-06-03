'Big Win': Forces Neutralise 3 Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists, Including IED Expert Ismail

Terming it a big win, the J&K Police on Wednesday confirmed that three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including an IED expert, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Briefing the media, the defence spokesperson said that the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about the presence of terrorists. He said that SP Pulwama received information about their presence on Tuesday and the Indian Army, CRPF, and the J&K Police chalked out a joint plan. He added that the area was cordoned off and encounter began on Wednesday morning. "3 terrorists with links to Jaish-e-Mohammad were neutralised. The IED expert Ismail, aka. Fauji Bhai was neutralised. He was active in south Kashmir region for a long time. We can consider this a big win after killing of Riyaz Naikoo," defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

When asked about his direct links to Jaish chief Masood Azhar, who was responsible for the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF were martyred, he said that investigation is on, and no reports have been found till now. He also said that Army and Police are trying to neutralise the Jaish chief of J&K.

Pulwama IED attack attempt foiled

A vehicle-borne IED attack attempt was averted as security forces detected and seized a car fitted with explosives in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night, police said. The improvised explosive device (IED) was safely detonated in-situ, in visuals that have been accessed.

On Wednesday evening, a white Hyundai Santro skipped a signal between 8:30 to 9:30 pm at Aayangund Rajpora, Pulwama, amid the forces having intelligence input that terrorists may try to ferry explosives in such a manner. The forces fired rounds in the air, and then followed the vehicles, forcing those inside it to scarper. The car was left on the road 200 meters from the signal. A big barrel with 50-60 kg IED materials was found inside the vehicle. Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said that the IED fitted car was destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squads after the people living in the area were evacuated.

Drone camera footage of the IED-fitted vehicle being destroyed by the Indian security forces was accessed. The footage gives a clear idea of where the incident took place at Aayangund Rajpora, Pulwama. The visuals show how a white Hyundai Santro was blown up with the help of a controlled detonation, and the size of the blast is evident.

Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh added that the modus operandi was similar to that of the heinous February 2019 Pulwama terror attack, pointing out that once again it was a car that was used. Sources further said that a fake number plate was used on the car to mislead the investigation. It was a scooter’s number plate that was being used, informed sources.



