Last Updated:

Pulwama: Three Terrorists Involved In Attack On BJP Leaders' House Killed In An Encounter

On Thursday, the Security Forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama and killed the three terrorists involved in attack on the BJP leader's house.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh

Representative Image


Three terrorists were killed in an encounter on Friday after the Security Forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama's Kakapora area, as per the information provided by the police.

READ | Terrorist shot down in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir

It all started when the terrorist targetted a BJP leader Anwar Ahmad's house in the Nowgam area, and killed a constable, whereafter the police started with the investigation and began tracking the terrorists, during which they got leads that the terrorists were hiding in a residential house in the area. The police approached the house and a gunfight broke out and in the fire exchanges, all the three terrorists were killed in the wee hours of Friday. 

READ | J&K: Two CRPF personnel martyred, two injured in terrorist attack in Lawaypora

Security forces recovered incriminating material, including arms and ammunition from the encounter sites. 

READ | Jailed terrorist Koufodinas ends hunger strike after 66 days

After the attack, the Inspector General of Police of Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the team and confirmed that the terrorists killed were involved in Thursday's attack on BJP leader Anwar Ahmad's residence in Nowgam. "Terrorist involved in yesterday's attack on BJP leader, in which one policeman was martyred, have been killed. weapons have been recovered," he said. 

He also once again made a fervent appeal to all the misguided youths who have joined terrorism and are indulging in such activities to return back home. "We will accept you with open arms. Society needs you and most importantly your parents need you, so return and start your new life," he said. 

Two residents injured 

Meanwhile, two residents of Pulwama's Samboora, Ishrat Jan (25) and Ghulam Nabi Dar (42) sustained injuries near the encounter site, he said. They were initially rushed to a nearby hospital, and then shifted to the SMHS hospital here, the official said, adding that their condition is stable now.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND