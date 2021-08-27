Pune Land Scam: ED Seizes NCP Leader Eknath Khadse's Property Worth Rs 5.73 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached properties worth Rs 5.73 crore of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse and his son-in-law Girish Chaudhary. Apart from that, bank deposits worth Rs 86 lakhs linked to Khadse have also been frozen. Of the properties seized, there is a bungalow in Lonavala and a property in Jalgaon.

Money laundering charges

This case pertains to money laundering charges in the Pune MIDC Land Deal case. It is alleged that the Khadse family had defrauded the government exchequer of ₹61.25 crores. The case, which was later transferred to ED, dates back to 2017, wherein an FIR was registered by Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against the Khadse family.

While the case was closed by ACB, ED had booked Khadse, his wife Mandakani Khadse, his son-in-law Girish Chaudhary and the owner of the land at Bhosari Abbas Rasalbhai Ukani Bhosari.

ED summons Khadse twice, defies on health grounds

Before this, Khadse was questioned twice by ED in January and July, which his wife defied on health grounds. However, his son-in-law Chaudhary was arrested by ED and remains in judicial custody, with the court set to pronounce an order on his bail plea. A charge sheet in this case is also expected to be filed soon.

Family call case as 'political vendetta' against Khadse

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act case pertains to the purchase of a plot at Bhosari village in Haveli taluka in the year 2016. According to details of the case, Khadse’s kin brought the property at Rs 3.75 crore against the prevalent market rate of Rs 31 crore by misusing their position as Khadse was the revenue minister in the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

However, the family has alleged that the case is charged on them as a part of political vendetta, as Khadse joined NCP from BJP in July this year.